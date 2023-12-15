Senior JAVA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Develop, maintain and support mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process).

Keep abreast of new technologies/methodologies, business changes and internal system changes in order to align system development with best practices and system architecture.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.

Contribute to the design of scalable solutions that supports the system architecture.

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organizational and role players to achieve effective collaboration.

Provide stakeholder with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution in order to manage expectations.

Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.

Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

Once the solution has been successfully tested, prepare and produce releases of software components into production/live environment.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented.

Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective business system analysis approaches and techniques.

Review and quality assure deliverables of junior team members in accordance with IT Strategy, architecture and best practice.

Mentor team members and provide insight to effective and efficient Java development practices.

Design solutions that eliminate reoccurrence of errors.

Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Engage with clients in a client centric manner(Client Services).

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service Self-management and teamwork (People).

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance).

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

8 – 10 years’ senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.

5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.

Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.

Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.

Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

Understanding and experience with micro-services.

Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

What Technologies you will use:

Java EE (Not Spring)

GitLab

Jenkins

Ansible

Linux/AIX

REST

Back End Development

Object Orientated development and design

WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java EE

Gitlab

Learn more/Apply for this position