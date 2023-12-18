ICT Officer

ENVIRONMENT:

A compelling opening awaits an ICT Officer within a vibrant cross-border financial services expert specializing in cutting-edge solutions situated in Hermanus. The ICT Officer holds a pivotal position, responsible for ensuring the seamless functioning of the organization’s IT systems and upholding cybersecurity measures. A tertiary qualification is essential, preferably in the form of an IT degree, diploma, or certification, such as CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, or Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate. A minimum of 5 years of IT work experience is required, with a focus on expertise in Cyber Security.

DUTIES:

User Support:

Maintain helpdesk and provide technical assistance and support to end-users.

Troubleshoot hardware, software, network, and cyber security issues.

Maintain completion log of assigned queries.

ICT Induction & Training for new hires and exit procedure for leavers.

Hardware and Software Maintenance:

Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware and software.

Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as system updates and patches.

Maintain software licences within different business units, incl. assignments and renewals.

Diagnose and replace faulty hardware components.

Network Support:

Assist with network connectivity issues.

Set up and configure network equipment, such as routers and switches.

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problems.

Documentation:

Maintain accurate records of IT assets, configurations, and support activities.

Document troubleshooting procedures and solutions for future reference.

Report daily, weekly, monthly on IT unresolved issues, threats, and planned activities.

Cyber Security:

Cybersecurity owner responsible for implementing, maintaining, and enhancing security architecture to protect the company’s IT infrastructure. o Define access privileges, control structures, and resources.

Company Firewall administration. o Recognise problems by identifying security breaches and abnormalities, and reporting violations. o Implements security improvements through vulnerability management; evaluating trends; and anticipating requirements. o Develop and maintain IT Security Policy.

Educate users on security best practices.

Training:

Provide training to users on IT systems and tools.

Create user guides and documentation to facilitate self-help.

Collaboration:

Collaborate with ICT team members to implement and support IT projects.

Work closely with other departments to understand their IT needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Equivalent required.

Tertiary qualification required, preferably an IT degree/ diploma / certification, for example CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, or Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate.

Minimum 5 years IT work experience required, including experience with Cyber Security.

Must be proficient in English and Afrikaans, given the languages spoken by users.

Technical Proficiency – Strong knowledge of computer hardware, software, and operating systems and familiarity with troubleshooting tools and techniques.

– Strong knowledge of computer hardware, software, and operating systems and familiarity with troubleshooting tools and techniques. Customer Service – A customer-focused approach to providing support and resolving issues.

– A customer-focused approach to providing support and resolving issues. Problem Solving – Analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve technical issues.

– Analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve technical issues. Managing Relationships – Works to build & maintain warm, friendly & constructive relationships with colleagues & business partners; responsive to needs of others.

Works to build & maintain warm, friendly & constructive relationships with colleagues & business partners; responsive to needs of others. Organisation & Documentation – Strong organisation skills and attention to detail for maintaining records and documentation.

Strong organisation skills and attention to detail for maintaining records and documentation. Prioritisation – Ability to prioritise and plan multiple tasks and yet be flexible in revising plans and priorities at short notice to achieve objectives.

Ability to prioritise and plan multiple tasks and yet be flexible in revising plans and priorities at short notice to achieve objectives. Sense of urgency – Ability to cope with pressure and stay calm whilst dealing with urgent matters.

Ability to cope with pressure and stay calm whilst dealing with urgent matters. Action Orientation – Initiates action to achieve objectives within set deadlines & pro-actively takes responsibility for achieving objectives. Shows willingness to go the extra mile.

Initiates action to achieve objectives within set deadlines & pro-actively takes responsibility for achieving objectives. Shows willingness to go the extra mile. Decision-making – Able to conclude or decision, whether it be to further an investigation or for purposes of recommendation / escalation to management.

Able to conclude or decision, whether it be to further an investigation or for purposes of recommendation / escalation to management. Resilience – Able to tolerate and persevere in a reactive environment and deal with ambiguity. Perseverance, energy, and drive to persist, despite interruptions and unforeseen circumstances / unexpected changes, until tasks are completed.

Able to tolerate and persevere in a reactive environment and deal with ambiguity. Perseverance, energy, and drive to persist, despite interruptions and unforeseen circumstances / unexpected changes, until tasks are completed. Product Knowledge – Knowledge of the products and/or services the Group offers to their customers locally and internationally.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communication skills – To interact with users and explain technical concepts in a clear manner.

Co-operation & teamwork – Ability to work well in a team and collaborate with other IT professionals.

Adaptability – Willingness to learn and adjust to a changing work environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

ICT

Officer

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position