Kyocera strengthens SADC foothold with Mauritius partnership

Kyocera is extending eco-friendly production printing services into the SADC region, thanks to a strategic partnership forged with Central Business Equipment (CBE) in Mauritius.

CBE’s acquisition of the TASKAlfa Pro 15000c signifies a significant milestone, poised to impact the printing landscape in Mauritius. This move aims to enhance productivity, elevate output quality, offer versatile media handling, and provide personalised options while maintaining a strong focus on energy efficiency and minimising operational downtime.

Kyocera’s establishment in Mauritius is part of a broader initiative to extend its presence across other SADC countries. To achieve this, Kyocera has invested in comprehensive training for local technicians and collaborated closely with dealer partners to identify and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, expressed their vision, saying: “We intend to introduce the TASKalfa Pro 15000c to other SADC nations as a key driver toward a more sustainable future for society.”

The collaboration with CBE materialised as a result of Kyocera’s ongoing efforts to educate and empower its dealer network about the long-term advantages of inkjet and production printing technologies.

At the Hunkeler Innovation Days, a prestigious print technology trade show held in Lucerne, Switzerland earlier this year, Lawrence Boodhoo, CEO of CBE, had the opportunity to witness a personal demonstration of the remarkable capabilities of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c. This experience solidified his decision to invest in this production printing solution.

Boodhoo highlighted the device’s strengths, stating: “It’s the perfect choice for customers seeking exceptional reliability with a low cost of ownership. The device has proven its adaptability to various media types, excelling in a wide range of applications, including direct mail, catalogues, and brochures. Its durability and reliability consistently surpass our expectations, resulting in higher run rates and increased uptime.”

The official launch of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c in Mauritius took place on 20 November 2023, at the CBE offices.