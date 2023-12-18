Mainframe Developer at Accenture

The Mainframe developer will design, maintain simple to moderate complex programs and provide relevant support to operational support and support service teams as required

To efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate to complex programs. This includes new development and / or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain

system

system Compile designs for simple to moderate to complex programs

To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents

Assist business / system analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments

Work with users to define program and system requirements as required

Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle

Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials

Desired Skills:

Natural Adabas

DB2

Logis

Mainframe

Microsoft .NET

.NET CORE

MVC

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Song, Technology and Operations services – all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 738,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries.

We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

Visit us at [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position