SAP Functional Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

SAP Functional Test Analyst

What will you do?

The successful incumbent would be responsible for the testing of systems within the SAP Centre of Excellence based on the testing processes, frameworks and methodologies.

What will make you successful in this role?

Analyse and test SAP Modules in the SAP HCM systems and the SAP Finance systems

Test Integration between SAP and non-SAP Solutions

Understand and test End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Facilitate and plan User Acceptance Test process

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements

Perform test execution within all test cycles

Coordinate and assist test automation teams with test automation process

Assist with the scripting of automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.

Compile and execute test scripts

Perform:

Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics

Test documentation

Defect logging and reporting

Scope and test effort estimations

Assist with new functionality and Regression testing

Test documentation compilation and reviews in conjunction with test manager

Risk identification and reporting

Liaison with development team and business analysts

Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Test Scripts, Defect Logs, etc)

Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly

Liase with technical as well as middle, and senior management

Qualification

Matric

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or diploma would be recommended

An Appropriate Testing Qualification will be a strong recommendation.

Experience in:

Agile Methodologies (advantageous)

Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA

Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray)

Proven experience in using SOLMAN

Financial services is required, however experience in Life assurance or Banking is an advantage.

5+ years’ experience in SAP FICO and/or SAP HCM Skills

Knowledge and additional skills:

Project management

Software quality assurance

Software engineering best practices and frameworks

Test automation principles and practices

Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.

Understanding of system architectures

Basic database and programming skills

All forms of testing

Understand the various SDLCs

Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management

Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

SAP ECC and SAP SuccessFactors Modules Knowledge

SAP Finance and S4/HANA Knowledge

Database Knowledge (SQL)

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Communication and Presentation skills

Desired Skills:

SAP HCM

SAP FICO

TEST

Automation

AGILE

JIRA

Confluence

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position