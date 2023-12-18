SAP Functional Test Analyst
What will you do?
The successful incumbent would be responsible for the testing of systems within the SAP Centre of Excellence based on the testing processes, frameworks and methodologies.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Analyse and test SAP Modules in the SAP HCM systems and the SAP Finance systems
- Test Integration between SAP and non-SAP Solutions
- Understand and test End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Facilitate and plan User Acceptance Test process
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements
- Perform test execution within all test cycles
- Coordinate and assist test automation teams with test automation process
- Assist with the scripting of automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.
- Compile and execute test scripts
Perform:
- Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics
- Test documentation
- Defect logging and reporting
- Scope and test effort estimations
- Assist with new functionality and Regression testing
- Test documentation compilation and reviews in conjunction with test manager
- Risk identification and reporting
- Liaison with development team and business analysts
- Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Test Scripts, Defect Logs, etc)
- Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly
- Liase with technical as well as middle, and senior management
Qualification
- Matric
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree or diploma would be recommended
- An Appropriate Testing Qualification will be a strong recommendation.
Experience in:
- Agile Methodologies (advantageous)
- Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA
- Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray)
- Proven experience in using SOLMAN
- Financial services is required, however experience in Life assurance or Banking is an advantage.
- 5+ years’ experience in SAP FICO and/or SAP HCM Skills
Knowledge and additional skills:
- Project management
- Software quality assurance
- Software engineering best practices and frameworks
- Test automation principles and practices
- Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.
- Understanding of system architectures
- Basic database and programming skills
- All forms of testing
- Understand the various SDLCs
- Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management
- Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks
- SAP ECC and SAP SuccessFactors Modules Knowledge
- SAP Finance and S4/HANA Knowledge
- Database Knowledge (SQL)
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Communication and Presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP HCM
- SAP FICO
- TEST
- Automation
- AGILE
- JIRA
- Confluence
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma