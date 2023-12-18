Snr C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We’re looking for an outstanding Senior C# Developer to join our client in Centurion, Gauteng. They embrace a hybrid work environment, so you can enjoy a mix of on-site and remote work options!
Key Requirements
- Matric and relevant tertiary qualification are essential.
- Azure-related certifications, such as Microsoft Certified:
- Azure Developer Associate, Azure Solutions Architect Expert, or Azure DevOps Engineer Expert are a significant advantage!
- At least 5 years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle
- Familiarity with Agile software development methodology
- Strong background in .NET web development using C# (including Blazor, Razor Pages, JSON, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, SignalR, HTML5, and CSS3, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
- Proficiency in Visual Studio 2019 or later, including Visual Studio Code for seamless and modern development experiences
- Object-oriented design and development
- Implementation of architectural and software design patterns
- Database development (DB design, stored procedures, MS SQL Server 2019 or later)
- Experience with containerization technologies, such as Kubernetes and Docker
- Proficiency in Azure DevOps and Git source control
- Experience with spatial data is a bonus (Google Maps API, SQL spatial queries)
- Unit testing frameworks and effective unit test
