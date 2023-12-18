Snr C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We’re looking for an outstanding Senior C# Developer to join our client in Centurion, Gauteng. They embrace a hybrid work environment, so you can enjoy a mix of on-site and remote work options!

Key Requirements

Matric and relevant tertiary qualification are essential.

Azure-related certifications, such as Microsoft Certified:

Azure Developer Associate, Azure Solutions Architect Expert, or Azure DevOps Engineer Expert are a significant advantage!

At least 5 years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle

Familiarity with Agile software development methodology

Strong background in .NET web development using C# (including Blazor, Razor Pages, JSON, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, SignalR, HTML5, and CSS3, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]

Proficiency in Visual Studio 2019 or later, including Visual Studio Code for seamless and modern development experiences

Object-oriented design and development

Implementation of architectural and software design patterns

Database development (DB design, stored procedures, MS SQL Server 2019 or later)

Experience with containerization technologies, such as Kubernetes and Docker

Proficiency in Azure DevOps and Git source control

Experience with spatial data is a bonus (Google Maps API, SQL spatial queries)

Unit testing frameworks and effective unit test

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

