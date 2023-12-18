Snr C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 18, 2023

We’re looking for an outstanding Senior C# Developer to join our client in Centurion, Gauteng. They embrace a hybrid work environment, so you can enjoy a mix of on-site and remote work options!

Key Requirements

  • Matric and relevant tertiary qualification are essential.
  • Azure-related certifications, such as Microsoft Certified:
  • Azure Developer Associate, Azure Solutions Architect Expert, or Azure DevOps Engineer Expert are a significant advantage!
  • At least 5 years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle
  • Familiarity with Agile software development methodology
  • Strong background in .NET web development using C# (including Blazor, Razor Pages, JSON, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, SignalR, HTML5, and CSS3, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
  • Proficiency in Visual Studio 2019 or later, including Visual Studio Code for seamless and modern development experiences
  • Object-oriented design and development
  • Implementation of architectural and software design patterns
  • Database development (DB design, stored procedures, MS SQL Server 2019 or later)
  • Experience with containerization technologies, such as Kubernetes and Docker
  • Proficiency in Azure DevOps and Git source control
  • Experience with spatial data is a bonus (Google Maps API, SQL spatial queries)
  • Unit testing frameworks and effective unit test

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

