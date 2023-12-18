Software Engineer C#

Our client is looking for a skilled and dynamic Developer to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Development in C#, MVC and MS SQL.
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Develop and designing relevant code on project needs.
- Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines.
- Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.
- 5+ years’ experience in developing web applications.
- Exeprience using C#, MVC, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL, Angular.
- Develop database-driven web applications.
- Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Engineering Software
- MVC
- SQL
- ASP.NET
- Entity
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years