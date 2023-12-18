Software Engineer C# – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Dec 18, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled and dynamic Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Development in C#, MVC and MS SQL.
  • Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Develop and designing relevant code on project needs.
  • Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines.
  • Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.
  • 5+ years’ experience in developing web applications.
  • Exeprience using C#, MVC, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL, Angular.
  • Develop database-driven web applications.
  • Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Engineering Software
  • MVC
  • SQL
  • ASP.NET
  • Entity
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position