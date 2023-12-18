Software Engineer C# – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client is looking for a skilled and dynamic Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Development in C#, MVC and MS SQL.

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Develop and designing relevant code on project needs.

Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines.

Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.

5+ years’ experience in developing web applications.

Exeprience using C#, MVC, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL, Angular.

Develop database-driven web applications.

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

C#

Engineering Software

MVC

SQL

ASP.NET

Entity

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

