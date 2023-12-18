Systems and Network Engineer at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Introduction:

Experienced in 2nd and 3rd Line Support Engineering, adept in User Support, Network, Server, Firewall management, and conducting root cause analysis. Proficient in telecommunication operations, dedicated to resolving issues from start to finish. Thrives in both remote and on-site work environments.

My strength lies in simplifying intricate technical details for clear communication, fostering strong relationships with internal and external clients. I have a proven record of delivering prompt and efficient assistance, overseeing helpdesk operations, and managing application software effectively.

Qualifications:

Information Technology Diploma

Mimecast Cloud Gateway Fundamentals

MS-365 Fundamentals (MS-900)

MS-Azure Fundamentals (A-900)

Security+

NSE3 Network Security Associate

NSE2 Network Security Associate

NSE1 Network Security Associate

A+ Technician

N+

YEARSTAR S-Series PBX

Acronis Cloud Tech Fundamentals

Experience:

Configuring and overseeing LAN switches, including Cisco (VLANs, DHCP setups, port configurations, firmware updates), Wireless controller setups, and Access Point management.

Managing WAN routers specifically Cisco 2900s and WAN FortiGate firewalls, encompassing SSL VPN configurations and IPSec tunnel setups (models 60E and 60F).

Troubleshooting both LAN and Wireless networks, handling Cisco, Unifi, Fortigate, HP, and Dell devices.

Administration and customization of Teams phones, covering both software and hardware aspects.

Installation and configuration of hardware, devices, and software for workstations running on Windows 7, 10, and 11.

Providing multi-tiered desktop support, spanning 1st, 2nd, and 3rd line assistance.

Server administration across Server versions 2012, 2016, and 2019, inclusive of AD configuration, DHCP and DNS setups, and Remote access configurations.

Mimecast Administration, including policy creation, mail releases, password resets, licensing assignments, permissions on SharePoint, Teams group creation, and phone extension assignments via Teams admin.

Azure and Office 365 administration, involving user creation, mail forwarding, contact creation, password resets, distribution list creation, shared mailbox management, and security group administration.

Administration of Cylance protect security, encompassing device additions, group creation, and rule establishment for application whitelisting.

Acronis Backups administration, covering backup restoration, machine addition, and plan application.

Administration within KnowBe4, including user management, creation of phishing and training campaigns.

Vendor and ISP troubleshooting and escalation.

Management of PABX and VOIP telephones like Yearstar, Yealink, Cisco CUCM.

Installation and setup of CCTV cameras.

Implementation of network points using Cat5 and Cat6 cables.

Configuration of printers from brands like Ricoh, Kyocera, HP, and Samsung.

Configuration and management of both Apple and Android mobile devices.

Management of Vodacom business portal activities such as loading new SIM cards, SIM swaps, user updates, addition of new users, and data loading.

Roles and responsibilities:

Maintain internal infrastructure requirements, including laptop and desktop computers, servers, routers, switches, firewalls, printers, phones, security updates; support internet, intranet, LANs, WANs, and network segments.

Installing and configuring network equipment to update or fix hardware or software issues.

Updating virus protection software to keep data and communications protected.

Monitoring computer systems to improve network performance for computer systems and networks.

Communicating networking issues to other employees and management, especially in training new users.

Fixing software and hardware configuration issues for users.

Provide system maintenance, including monitoring, backing up configurations.

Implement log monitoring of all network traffic and archival of logs.

Devise methods for performance and enhancement.

Support and maintain company data and technological infrastructure.

Repair, upgrade and configure desktop computers, servers and various office peripherals.

Provide technical assistance and remote computer or network support to end users.

Apply updates and patches to enterprise applications.

Perform server patch maintenance, system and server backups and data archiving.

Implement and maintain firewall systems to protect the company’s systems from viruses and hackers.

Troubleshoot and resolve software, hardware and connection issues.

Create new user accounts and change or delete existing accounts per request.

IT Specific Additional Key Responsibilities:

Weekend Standby.

Desired Skills:

Security+

YEARSTAR S-Series PBX

Acronis Cloud Tech Fundamentals

N+

A+

Cisco 2900s

WAN FortiGate firewalls

SSL VPN configurations

IPSec tunnel setups

Mimecast Cloud Gateway Fundamentals

MS-365 Fundamentals (MS-900)

MS-Azure Fundamentals (A-900)

Network Security Associate

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position