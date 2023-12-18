Technical Lead

Unlock Your Potential: Lead the Future of Renewable Energy!

Is this you?

You are a dynamic and experienced professional in renewable energy project management. You thrive in a challenging environment, leading teams through the complex phases of project development? You are a Master’s degree holder in Engineering with a passion for sustainable energy and a keen eye for project excellence. Your focus in Renewable Energy is Wind Energy.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it):

As a Senior Technical Leader, you will spearhead the business development phase of intricate renewable energy projects, overseeing the procurement and technical aspects. Your role will involve leading the coordination of various project stakeholders, negotiating crucial project documents, and advising on procurement strategies. During implementation, you will manage the transition from Preferred Bidder to Financial Close, ensuring the project’s overall execution aligns with industry standards. Your responsibilities extend to health and safety compliance, risk management, and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders.

Where you’ll be doing it:

Our client, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, is at the forefront of innovation. With a focus on sustainability and a commitment to excellence, our client has successfully implemented projects across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Join a dynamic corporate environment that follows industry-leading frameworks for project implementation and construction.

What you’ll need:

To excel in this role, you’ll need a Master’s degree in Engineering and preferably be a registered Project Management Professional with PMI. A background as a Professional Engineer with ECSA and a tertiary qualification in Project Management will set you apart. Your experience in leading complex projects, managing budgets, and ensuring compliance with environmental legislation will be crucial.

What you’ll get:

In addition to a competitive salary, you’ll be part of a visionary company that values innovation and sustainability. Enjoy a dynamic work culture, opportunities for professional development, and the chance to contribute to the growth of renewable energy in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

How to Apply / What next:

For a confidential discussion please contact Brigitte on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Please note: This position is for the upcoming new year. Due to the festive season, our team will be operating with limited staff, so responses to applications may be delayed. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible in the new year. Happy holidays!

