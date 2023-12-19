2nd line Support Engineer German – Gauteng

Dec 19, 2023

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job.

We’re looking for a German speaking 2nd line IT Support Engineer to join our team of problem-solvers and help us keep our software running smoothly.

What you’ll do:

  • Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

  • Fluent Communication in Germany and English (Written and Verbal)

  • Call Management

  • Working on SLAs tickets

  • Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.

  • Building strong relationships with customers.

  • The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

  • A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

  • Remote Incident Resolution

  • Software Deployment

  • Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

  • A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

  • Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

  • Good communication skills verbally and written

Preferred Qualifications

  • ITIL Foundation

  • Microsoft 365

  • Azure

  • AD

  • Soft skills certificates

  • Some server and network support experience

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

  • Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills verbally and written.

  • Self-sufficient.

Work environment:

  • Working from home

Physical demands:

  • Working from home

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position