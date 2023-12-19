2nd line Support Engineer German

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job.
We’re looking for a German speaking 2nd line IT Support Engineer to join our team of problem-solvers and help us keep our software running smoothly.
What you’ll do:
- Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.
- Fluent Communication in Germany and English (Written and Verbal)
- Call Management
- Working on SLAs tickets
- Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.
- Building strong relationships with customers.
- The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
- A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
- Remote Incident Resolution
- Software Deployment
- Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
- A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications
- Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.
- Good communication skills verbally and written
Preferred Qualifications
- ITIL Foundation
- Microsoft 365
- Azure
- AD
- Soft skills certificates
- Some server and network support experience
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.
- Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills verbally and written.
- Self-sufficient.
Work environment:
- Working from home
Physical demands:
- Working from home
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery