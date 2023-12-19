Back-end Developer

Dec 19, 2023

Back-end Developer

Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Back-end Developer to join their team.

Location: Port Elizabeth

Job type: Hybrid

Responsibilities

  • Design and implement backend APIs and services using languages such as Python, Node.js or Java
  • Write clean, maintainable, and testable code.
  • Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB
  • Optimise the application for maximum speed and scalability.
  • Collaborate with other team members to identify and resolve issues.
  • Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in backend development.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • 3+ years of proven experience as a backend developer
  • Strong proficiency in at least one backend programming language
  • Experience with databases and data modelling
  • Familiarity with frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Familiarity with Git version control systems such as Git
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
  • Familiarity with DevOps practices

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • C#
  • Docker
  • Kotlin
  • Microsoft Azure
  • MongoDB
  • MySQL

