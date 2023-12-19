Back-end Developer

Back-end Developer

Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Back-end Developer to join their team.

Location: Port Elizabeth

Job type: Hybrid

Responsibilities

Design and implement backend APIs and services using languages such as Python, Node.js or Java

Write clean, maintainable, and testable code.

Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB

Optimise the application for maximum speed and scalability.

Collaborate with other team members to identify and resolve issues.

Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in backend development.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

3+ years of proven experience as a backend developer

Strong proficiency in at least one backend programming language

Experience with databases and data modelling

Familiarity with frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Familiarity with Git version control systems such as Git

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication skills

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud

Familiarity with DevOps practices

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

AWS

C#

Docker

Kotlin

Microsoft Azure

MongoDB

MySQL

Learn more/Apply for this position