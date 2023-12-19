Back-end Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Back-end Developer
Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Back-end Developer to join their team.
Location: Port Elizabeth
Job type: Hybrid
Responsibilities
- Design and implement backend APIs and services using languages such as Python, Node.js or Java
- Write clean, maintainable, and testable code.
- Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB
- Optimise the application for maximum speed and scalability.
- Collaborate with other team members to identify and resolve issues.
- Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in backend development.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- 3+ years of proven experience as a backend developer
- Strong proficiency in at least one backend programming language
- Experience with databases and data modelling
- Familiarity with frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Familiarity with Git version control systems such as Git
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
- Familiarity with DevOps practices
Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- C#
- Docker
- Kotlin
- Microsoft Azure
- MongoDB
- MySQL