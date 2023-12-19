C# / Flutter Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced global Johannesburg based provider of custom software solutions is seeking a C# Flutter Developer with Intermediate to Senior-level experience to work on exciting and challenging projects. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications, as well as contributing to the overall success of the development team.

DUTIES:

Develop high-quality software solutions using C# and .NET Core, ensuring code is maintainable, scalable, and optimized for performance.

Utilize your experience with Flutter to develop and maintain cross-platform mobile applications, ensuring a consistent and seamless user experience.

Collaborate with the development team to create technical specifications, architectural designs, and provide input on system enhancements.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality, maintain coding standards, and provide constructive feedback to team members.

Write and execute unit tests to ensure the reliability and stability of the applications you develop.

Document code, design, and processes to facilitate knowledge sharing and future maintenance.

Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, improve application responsiveness, and troubleshoot production issues.

Work in an Agile development environment, participate in sprint planning, and contribute to the continuous improvement of the development process.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and other developers to deliver high-quality solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

3+ years of professional software development experience with C# and .NET Core.

Strong experience in cross-platform mobile app development with Flutter.

Proficiency in front-end and back-end development with a focus on user interface and user experience.

Knowledge of RESTful API design and development.

Experience with version control systems, preferably Git.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and in a team.

Familiarity with best practices for software development and an understanding of Agile methodologies.

Nice-to-Have:

Experience with cloud technologies (e.g., Azure, AWS).

Knowledge of database systems (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).

Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes).

Experience with CI/CD pipelines.

Contributions to open-source projects.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

