DaaS: Data Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a development company with branches in Stellenbosch and Johannesburg, specializing in the development of cutting-edge agricultural technologies. They are currently searching for a Data Analyst as part of their Data as a Service (DaaS) team. The primary goal of the DaaS team is to provide data services, which in turn will generate new revenue streams for the company. Members of the DaaS team should have a comprehensive understanding of all company departments and their operations. Their responsibilities include researching ideas and devising appropriate solutions to enhance clients’ data requirements through innovative approaches and the utilization of existing tools in Azure. Formal qualifications for this position may include Data Analyst, Business Analyst, or Data Engineer certifications.

DUTIES:

Close co-operation with Daas management

Be able to deliver consistent value in meeting client’s needs.

Strong project management skills to oversee the project from start to completion.

Understand all departments within the company and go through the necessary training.

Effectively prioritise deliverables by being systematic and pragmatic

Client engagement.

Initial Scoping and requirement gathering.

Creating dashboard mock-ups.

Project planning (timelines / prioritization – model setting up tickets in Jira).

Translate client needs.

Confluence and project documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Formal Qualifications:

Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Data Engineer

Knowledge, Competencies and Skills:

SQL Server Management Studio

ETL, Pipelines

Power BI

Data Skills

Presentation skills

Strong numerical and Analytical

Job Related Experience

Work under pressure, tight deadlines

Process flow and business diagrams

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Communication (written / verbal)

Independent self-starter

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

DaaS

Data

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position