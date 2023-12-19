Front-End Developer

Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Front-End Developer to join their team.

Location: Port Elizabeth

Job Type: Hybrid

Responsibilities:

Develop user friendly web applications and websites that meet business requirements and user needs.

Collaborate with web designers and back-end developers to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Ensure high-performance website and web application development through efficient coding practices.

Optimise web applications and websites for maximum speed and scalability.

Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies to ensure that web applications and websites are cutting edge.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related Field

4+ years proven experience as a Front-End Developer with a strong portfolio of web development projects

Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery

Knowledge of React, Angular or [URL Removed] frameworks.

Experience with responsive design and cross-browser compatibility

knowledge of Git version control system

Excellent problem solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and teamwork skills

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Angular

AWS

CSS

Docker

FIGMA

Git

HTML

