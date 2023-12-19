Front-End Developer

Dec 19, 2023

Front End Developer

Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Front-End Developer to join their team.

Location: Port Elizabeth

Job Type: Hybrid

Responsibilities:

  • Develop user friendly web applications and websites that meet business requirements and user needs.
  • Collaborate with web designers and back-end developers to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
  • Ensure high-performance website and web application development through efficient coding practices.
  • Optimise web applications and websites for maximum speed and scalability.
  • Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies to ensure that web applications and websites are cutting edge.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related Field
  • 4+ years proven experience as a Front-End Developer with a strong portfolio of web development projects
  • Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery
  • Knowledge of React, Angular or [URL Removed] frameworks.
  • Experience with responsive design and cross-browser compatibility
  • knowledge of Git version control system
  • Excellent problem solving and debugging skills.
  • Strong communication and teamwork skills

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • AWS
  • CSS
  • Docker
  • FIGMA
  • Git
  • HTML

