Front-End Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Front End Developer
Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Front-End Developer to join their team.
Location: Port Elizabeth
Job Type: Hybrid
Responsibilities:
- Develop user friendly web applications and websites that meet business requirements and user needs.
- Collaborate with web designers and back-end developers to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
- Ensure high-performance website and web application development through efficient coding practices.
- Optimise web applications and websites for maximum speed and scalability.
- Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies to ensure that web applications and websites are cutting edge.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related Field
- 4+ years proven experience as a Front-End Developer with a strong portfolio of web development projects
- Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery
- Knowledge of React, Angular or [URL Removed] frameworks.
- Experience with responsive design and cross-browser compatibility
- knowledge of Git version control system
- Excellent problem solving and debugging skills.
- Strong communication and teamwork skills
Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- AWS
- CSS
- Docker
- FIGMA
- Git
- HTML