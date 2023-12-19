SAP Solutions Architect – Gauteng Waterfall

Job Desciption:

Seeking a highly motivated professional with excellent personal and communication skills and strong experience with SAP to work as a?Senior?Solution Architect. The sucessful candidtae will work on?SAP implementations and support projects. This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analysing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through architecting solutions.

Job?Responsibilities:

The Solution Architect is responsible for bridging the gap between business problems and technology solutions

Identifying the best solution among all available choices to solve the existing business problems by carefully reviewing and analysing the business, functional, and technical requirements

Describe the structure, characteristics, behavior, and other aspects of solution to client stakeholders and Delivery Leadership and project team

Design, implement and direct a solution architecture to address specific problems and requirements, usually through the application of technical, business process and/or industry knowledge

Manage relationships with key stakeholders for solution planning

Serve as liaison to other Implementation workstreams on process and technical integration issues

Work with solution leads and functional leads to refine end to end business process scenarios to confirm the integration between process areas

Provide solution recommendations and help drive resolution of major process and technical build issues within and across process teams, specifically where there is a significant degree of integration

Provide process governance, business process and SAP experience

Own long-term integrity of the overall solution

Ability to estimate and provide ROM or detailed estimations for various potential solutions, working with Financial Management team to formally cost these solutions

Desired Skills:

SAP S/4 relevant experience (not just ECC)

SAP Architecture

Business Process Integration with PM

MM

SD

CO

FI & PP

QM modules

RICEFW’s

SAP-HANA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Consulting

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Accenture:

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries,we offer Strategy and Consulting,Technology and Operations Services, and Accenture Song – all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Pension Fund

