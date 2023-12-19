We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Engineer to join our clients dynamic team. As a Senior Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining our cutting-edge Java Full Stack applications. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with a talented team of engineers to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain Java Full Stack applications
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code
- Perform code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices
- Troubleshoot and debug complex issues to ensure optimal performance
- Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies
- Mentor and provide guidance to junior engineers
Requirements:
- o Degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Software Engineering
o 5+ years of experience as a Full Stack Engineer (Java and AngularJS) o Experience in Software Engineering
o Drive the adoption of Engineering practices, implement development process automation, lean software development, built-in-quality, test driven development, agile practices, and timely root cause analysis and blameless incident post-mortems
o Partner with cross-functional teams to determine viability of solutions. Evaluate current problems, future requirements and existing solutions in medium to large projects to enable high level design and drive proof of-concepts and implement prototypes to validate ideas
o Investigate, debug and fix complex issues involving corner cases and rare conditions. Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and new technologies and presenting these for
architectural review
o Contribute to sprint/work design and planning by providing subject matter expertise on business domain and relevant technologies and actively contribute to technology specific community of practices
o Manage and mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities. Responsible for their technical deliveries and adherence to design and coding standards and practices
o We look forward to potentially welcoming you to our team and working together to drive success in the top airline industry.
Benefits:
- Competitive TAX Free salary and comprehensive benefits package
- Opportunity to work on innovative projects and cutting-edge technologies
- Professional development and training opportunities
- Collaborative and inclusive work environment
- Opportunity for career growth and advancement
If you are a highly motivated and skilled Senior Software Engineer with a passion for Java Full Stack development, we would love to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to the success of our innovative software solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Java Full Stack
- Java and AngularJS
- Engineering Software
- Development Of System Software
- Object Oriented Design
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree