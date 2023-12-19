Senior Software Engineer

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Engineer to join our clients dynamic team. As a Senior Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining our cutting-edge Java Full Stack applications. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with a talented team of engineers to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain Java Full Stack applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code

Perform code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices

Troubleshoot and debug complex issues to ensure optimal performance

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Mentor and provide guidance to junior engineers

Requirements:

o Degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Software Engineering

o 5+ years of experience as a Full Stack Engineer (Java and AngularJS) o Experience in Software Engineering

o Drive the adoption of Engineering practices, implement development process automation, lean software development, built-in-quality, test driven development, agile practices, and timely root cause analysis and blameless incident post-mortems

o Partner with cross-functional teams to determine viability of solutions. Evaluate current problems, future requirements and existing solutions in medium to large projects to enable high level design and drive proof of-concepts and implement prototypes to validate ideas

o Investigate, debug and fix complex issues involving corner cases and rare conditions. Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and new technologies and presenting these for

architectural review

o Contribute to sprint/work design and planning by providing subject matter expertise on business domain and relevant technologies and actively contribute to technology specific community of practices

o Manage and mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities. Responsible for their technical deliveries and adherence to design and coding standards and practices

o We look forward to potentially welcoming you to our team and working together to drive success in the top airline industry.

Benefits:

Opportunity to work on innovative projects and cutting-edge technologies

Professional development and training opportunities

Collaborative and inclusive work environment

Opportunity for career growth and advancement

If you are a highly motivated and skilled Senior Software Engineer with a passion for Java Full Stack development, we would love to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to the success of our innovative software solutions.

Desired Skills:

Java Full Stack

Java and AngularJS

Engineering Software

Development Of System Software

Object Oriented Design

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

