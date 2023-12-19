Senior Software Engineer – Remote Remote

Dec 19, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Engineer to join our clients dynamic team. As a Senior Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining our cutting-edge Java Full Stack applications. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with a talented team of engineers to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain Java Full Stack applications
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
  • Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code
  • Perform code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices
  • Troubleshoot and debug complex issues to ensure optimal performance
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies
  • Mentor and provide guidance to junior engineers

Requirements:

  • o Degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Software Engineering
    o 5+ years of experience as a Full Stack Engineer (Java and AngularJS) o Experience in Software Engineering
    o Drive the adoption of Engineering practices, implement development process automation, lean software development, built-in-quality, test driven development, agile practices, and timely root cause analysis and blameless incident post-mortems
    o Partner with cross-functional teams to determine viability of solutions. Evaluate current problems, future requirements and existing solutions in medium to large projects to enable high level design and drive proof of-concepts and implement prototypes to validate ideas
    o Investigate, debug and fix complex issues involving corner cases and rare conditions. Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and new technologies and presenting these for
    architectural review
    o Contribute to sprint/work design and planning by providing subject matter expertise on business domain and relevant technologies and actively contribute to technology specific community of practices
    o Manage and mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities. Responsible for their technical deliveries and adherence to design and coding standards and practices
    o We look forward to potentially welcoming you to our team and working together to drive success in the top airline industry.
    Benefits:
  • Competitive TAX Free salary and comprehensive benefits package
  • Opportunity to work on innovative projects and cutting-edge technologies
  • Professional development and training opportunities
  • Collaborative and inclusive work environment
  • Opportunity for career growth and advancement

If you are a highly motivated and skilled Senior Software Engineer with a passion for Java Full Stack development, we would love to hear from you. Join our team and contribute to the success of our innovative software solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Full Stack
  • Java and AngularJS
  • Engineering Software
  • Development Of System Software
  • Object Oriented Design
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

