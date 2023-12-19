Software Engineer – Java – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent company specializing in state-of-the-art Telecommunications Solutions based in Stellenbosch is in search of a Software Engineer. The role entails collaborating with cross-functional teams to create user-friendly interfaces and application server components that support data organization, exploration, analysis, visualization, GIS, and workflow. The ideal candidate should possess a minimum of a B.Sc. in Computer Science, B.Eng., or an equivalent qualification, along with 2 to 5 years of pertinent experience in a related role.

DUTIES:

In this role, you will work with cross-functional teams to develop intuitive and user-friendly interfaces and supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualisation, GIS, and workflow.

Pay attention to requirements, design, and user experience to produce a flawless product that encourages user adoption and satisfies customers.

Demonstrate great passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts, and administrators.

Help us strengthen their position as an industry leader by providing insight into telecoms big data delivered by large, distributed processing systems, technology advances and software architecture design.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack:

Java

Java FX

Eclipse RCP

jBPM

gRPC

grpc-web

MSSQL

Maven

GIT

JIRA

OSGi

Qualification & Experience Required:

Minimum B.Sc. Computer Science, B. Eng or equivalent

Minimum 2 -5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position

Skills & Knowledge Required:

Full stack UI development

Familiar with UX interaction design process with familiarity of user research, personas, and information architecture

Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration

Experience in multithreaded performance centric design

Experience in deploying solutions to production, providing support and maintenance, dealing with user and support feedback, and troubleshooting to rapidly solve problems

Experience in design and development for distributed service-oriented architectures and asynchronous messaging

Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service-oriented architecture

Dependency injection

Refactoring skills

Semantic versioning

Software development effort estimation and planning

Application of SOLID design principles and principles of modular application architecture

ATTRIBUTES:

Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions.

Detail orientated approach that seeks to gain a deep understanding of the domain.

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills to promote collaboration and enhance teamwork.

Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge.

Takes initiative, prioritizes his or her time and works independently with little need for supervision.

Desires to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the whole team.

COMMENTS:

