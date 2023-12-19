Technical Support Specialist (Engineering Graduate) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent global corporation that specializes in cutting-edge Security Software Solutions is currently in search of a Technical Support Specialist. This role involves tasks such as creating support materials, offering advanced technical support to both internal and external stakeholders, and serving as a conduit for product and feature-related discussions between the external client base and internal teams. This entails assessing the needs and preferences of clients regarding features and aligning them with what is currently available or under development. A tertiary qualification at NQF level 5 or equivalent is required for this position.

DUTIES:

Provide technical sales and service support to new, existing & prospective clients i.e., Telephonic, e-mail, ticketing & training

Management of device returns (assessment & communication & process improvement)

Sales & internal team support (what is sales team asking for versus features available, use thereof & what is coming)

Firmware (distil and log requirements / challenges / feedback / testing)

REQUIREMENTS:

Working knowledge of electronics

Computer literate

In depth knowledge of internal structure

Basic understanding of business operations

Consolidation of relevant information for reporting purposes

Identifying challenges and suggesting solutions

Quality management

People management

Strategic, creative & analytical thinking

Training / Facilitating skills

Decision making

Accuracy & attention to detail

Approachable

Conflict resolution

Diplomacy

Motivation

Maintaining effective customer relationships

Project management

Education:

Tertiary Qualification / NQF 5 up or equivalent

Training:

Project Management

Domain product knowledge & exposure ongoing

Experience:

Ability to interact across all levels

Ability to understand technical aspects of the product range

Project planning

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem solving

Communication

Consistency

Self-review

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Technical

Support

Engineering

