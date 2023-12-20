Cobol Programmer

Description
- To design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS Architecture)
- To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications
- To ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, On-line account headers and account header batch runs.
Responsibilities
- Providing production support for a specific application or group of applications. Activities include code problem analysis, fixing, testing and releasing to the production environment according to SLA’s
- Ensuring that all change control documentation is completed and signed off prior to releasing the code to the production environment.
- Analyzing, coding and testing simple to moderate modules (both new and changes to existing programs) from design specifications.
- Ensuring the finished product meets the design objectives and any other appropriate criteria associated with the original request.
- Ensuring that a minimal number of SIRS are logged against the task in the testing environments.
- Ensuring that there are no comebacks once the code has been released into the production environment.
- Investigating and resolving comebacks.
- Producing complete and accurate documentation for work based on current documentation standards.
- Supporting the testing team when the new / changed code is being tested.
- Identify and resolve data integrity issues. This includes fixing the data correctly the first time.
- Completing data fix documentation and ensuring that when the documentation is signed off the data has been corrected according to the data fix documentation.
- Ensuring a good understanding of the task / datafix at hand.
- Ensuring correctness of own work prior to reporting on completion to the supervisor.
- Displaying a moderate proficiency level of the programming languages and tools used in their area (C# and/or COBOL, and SQL OR .Net/ Java /Phython / CSharp and is willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]).
- Assisting with the data preparation for implementation of new departments.
- Understands overall team workload and focus ensuring assistance is provided to fellow team members where possible.
- Conduct project and issue management (status reporting, ETC/budget reporting) for assigned scope of work.
- Informal daily feedback on status of tasks assigned to the individual.
- Working effectively as part of a team and seeks to support the team’s goals.
- Broadening own technical, functional and industry skill base (Microsof office).
- Provide a quality service to the client.
- Understand client’s business needs.
- Prioritise own workload.
- Basic working knowledge of one medium / large sized functional area (alternately basic working knowledge of multiple small functional areas).
- Reporting weekly turnarounds to supervisor by 8:30 on Monday mornings.
Requirements
- IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL
- WINDOWS OS
- COBOL
- C or C#
- MS Office
- FTP
- SQL
- OR .Net/ Java /Python /C#
- Willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Appropriate and recognised formal IT training
- Minimum 2 years development experience
Desired Skills:
- Cobol
- IBM Mainframe