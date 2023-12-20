Data Engineer (Frontend) – Gauteng Menlyn

Dec 20, 2023

Job Description

  • The individual will be responsible for data management and integration within the cloud environment.
  • Expert knowledge within Cloud based environment – specifically AZURE.
  • Will support with everything data related within this product space – from ingestion, integration, manipulation, monitoring, reporting, as well as data management support.
  • Should have sufficient Devops toolchain knowledge
  • Solid expertise with Azure Databricks and Spark
  • Solid coding experience in PySpark, SQL
  • Solid experience with Azure Cloud Development
  • Proven experience in developing ETL code with the above-mentioned languages and tools
  • Good to have experience with Github, Azure DevOps, Confluence

Job Requirements

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
  • People Principles as per LEAD

Outputs

  • Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.
  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualifications

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing, or
  • At least 6 months participation on a Graduate Development Programme

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI
  • Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc
  • Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools
  • Knowledge of Visual .Net and Python
  • Advanced knowledge of Data Engineering
  • Knowledge and application of AZURE DevOps
  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker) Advantageous
  • Experience with Monitoring management
  • Knowledge of Middleware Integration
  • Knowledge of Data Ingestion
  • API orientated approach and knowledge
  • Understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Experience in Test Driven Software Development
  • Knowledge of software and business process modelling techniques and tools (e.g. UML)

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Azure Devops

