Infrastructure Solutions Architect

Role Purpose:

As an Infrastructure Solutions Architect, your role will entail providing both infrastructure and Cloud architecture related services to the business community. As a champion for innovation and change, you will provide technical guidance and expertise based on established patterns and solution designs, while also taking the lead in defining and promoting new standards.

You will work in conjunction with Enterprise, Solution and Domain Architects to facilitate a robust, supportable and enterprise grade solution based on best practices and sound architecture principles while advocating for sharing, consolidation, reusability and cost saving opportunities. The role will also encompass technical consultancy, thought leadership, mentorship, testing, optimizing, analyzing and diagnosing problems specific to infrastructure or Cloud related services.

Responsibilities:

Gather and compile technical requirements.

Drafting and maintenance of solutions architecture diagrams.

Present and obtain solution design approval at relevant architecture or quote forums.

Cloud and Infrastructure Designs:

Architect end-to-end infrastructure solutions that meet business and technical requirements.

Design and implement cloud-based solutions, ensuring seamless integration with on-premises infrastructure.

Optimize cloud architecture for performance, cost, and security.

Design scalable, secure, and highly available solutions.

Deliver health checks on implementations to ensure alignment to Architecture.

Technical Leadership:

Provide technical leadership and guidance to development and operations teams.

Stay current with emerging cloud and infrastructure technologies as well as industry best practices.

Present new technologies for use cases in solution architecture approval forum.

Security and Compliance:

Implement and maintain security controls, IAM policies, encryption, and compliance frameworks.

Ensure that the cloud environments adhere to industry-specific compliance standards.

High Availability and Disaster Recovery:

Design and implement high availability and disaster recovery solutions.

Develop and test failover and backup procedures.

Develop disaster recovery strategies to minimize downtime.

Capacity Planning:

Conduct capacity planning and performance analysis for infrastructure components.

Develop strategies for scalability and flexibility to accommodate future growth.

Collaboration:

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including development, operations, and security, to ensure cohesive and efficient solutions.

Act as a technical advisor on infrastructure-related matters.

Documentation:

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for infrastructure solutions, including architecture diagrams and configuration details.

Collaboration with business IT teams to ensure business implementation aligns to architectural design and the company standards.

Assist to ensure that solution documentation and solution packs are updated upon solution / project implementation.

Assist in troubleshooting project and BAU incidents.

Coordination of technical tasks in BAU initiatives or business projects and ensuring delivery of tasks

Knowledge:

Architecture PrinciplesData Centre Services

VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux

Defense in Depth

Perimeter Security

Server concepts and technologies

Firewall concepts and Firewall rules

Reverse Proxy services

Load Balancing

Disaster Recovery

High Availability and clustering concepts

Network VLANs and routing

Application hosting

Cloud Services

Understanding of Financial concepts

Desired Skills:

vmware

san

aix

windows

Learn more/Apply for this position