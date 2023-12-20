Itec and CBS partner to extend SA footprint

Managed business services provider Itec SA and office automation provider Corporate Business Solutions (CBS) have joined forces to enhance the availability, distribution and servicing of document management solutions across the country.

Mike Murray, business development director at Itec SA, says that the impact of tried and tested technologies like office automation, document management, communications and security are more profound than ever in today’s tough economic climate – and this is where the Platinum Dealer collaboration between Itec and CBS adds value to South Africa’s business community.

“The hardware, software and services that we can now collectively deliver, and service have the ability to cut costs, collect important insights into customers and operations, and reach new and existing audiences, ultimately tightening up the bottom-line for enterprises across the board.”

The collaboration extends across printers and copiers, telephony, and physical security services that comprise Itec’s market offering.

Brad James, MD of CBS, says that the objective has always been to provide their customers with the latest technology, thereby ensuring that they are able to respond to increasingly sophisticated and evolving market requirements.

“We provide our customers with the right solutions to address all aspects of their document management requirements, with the objective of making their experience as effortless and efficient as possible. We tailor-make holistic, cost-optimised solutions that cater for both their electronic and hard-copy document flow, and ensure streamlined document management and optimal use of their resources.”

CBS brings more than 80 years of experience at director-level to bear. They’ve been honoured with industry awards for 15 consecutive years, which underscores their commitment to service excellence. James says these awards, and indeed the strong underpinning of the business, are due to the relationships they build with their customers. “At CBS, the end of every sale marks the beginning of a new relationship. That’s not a value we’re ever going to deviate from.”

Tony De Luca, sales director at CBS says that, while their business is automation, their success is fueled by their belief that the human touch is critical. “We’re extremely proud of our staff retention numbers. Not only do invested employees always go the extra mile, but the fact that our staff are in it for the long haul speaks to our commitment to empathy and recognising individual value. It shows that we are both large enough to excel, yet caring enough to value each person – an ethos that we extend to our customers as well.”