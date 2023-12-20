SAP ABAP Developer

Responsibilities
- Design, develop, and implement custom SAP ABAP programs, interfaces, reports, and Enhancements.
- Perform unit testing and support integration testing to ensure high-quality deliverables.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in SAP ABAP programs and configurations.
- Conduct performance optimization of SAP ABAP programs.
- Provide technical expertise and guidance to team members.
- Stay updated with the latest SAP, SAP ABAP trends and technologies.
- Identify and Mitigate risk.
- Contribute to the software development lifecycle at various phases.
- Collaborate with the project management office as well as other areas of business & IT to scope and design technical software solutions.
- Contribute to the SAP Roadmap.
Requirements
- IT or Computer Science qualification
- At least 2-4 years of relevant IT experience
- Proven experience as an SAP ABAP Consultant or Developer.
- Experience in developing custom solutions using ABAP Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).
- Familiarity with SAP modules such as FI/CO, SD,MM, PP, PM.
- Experience with SAP S/4HANA or SAP Fiori is advantageous.
- Experience in SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) is advantageous.
Skills
- Knowledge of SAP integration technologies.
- Knowledge of finance and accounting is advantageous.
- Knowledge of SAP Analytics Cloud, QlikSense, QlikView is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP
- S4Hana
- Development ABAP