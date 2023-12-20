SAP Consultant (SCM)

Key Outputs

Candidate must have configuration, testing, change management experience and demonstrate that they have led a team (hybrid model)

Mandatory Requirements

10 years of experience

Good Communication

Identify issues and risk

SAP SCM experience of working/building interfaces with other non-SAP systems

SAP SCM implementation and support project experience

SAP SCM experience with integration knowledge of other SAP modules e.g FI, PM, SD

Desired Skills:

SAP SCM

SAP Procurement

About The Employer:

International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software he company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!

Learn more/Apply for this position