Scrum Master Agile – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the job
As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.
Requirements:
- 4+ years professional experience as a Scrum Master
- Certified (e.g. PSM1, SAFe 5.0 Scrum Master)
- Preferably some experience with Agile tooling (e.g. Jira, TargetProcess).
- Natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team
- Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working
- Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary
- Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team
- Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders
- Able to organise meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills
- Wants to play an active role in internal company Agile community
- Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master
- Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum Management