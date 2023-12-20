Senior Business Analyst

2 X Business Analyst
12 Months Contract
Key Outputs
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
- Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
- Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
- Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end-user satisfaction.
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across the business.
- Keep abreast of the latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offerings and minimise risk.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.
Qualifications & Experience
- B-Degree in ICT, IS, Computer science / Diploma + Advanced Diploma or related field.
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification
- 8 years relevant work experience in business analysis
- Proven track record in project management
- Proven track record in the implementation of large projects
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Business Analysis