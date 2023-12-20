Senior Developer Nodejs

Job Description:
NodeJS Developer Senior level, 4-10 years’ experience
Roles and Responsibilities
- Help clients develop and maintain software solutions using IEEE standards and best practice
Strong communication with Clients, Project Managers and Business Analysts using technical expertise, risk and objectives
- Help maintain a growth mind set with peers
- Work in Agile environment
- Become a System Matters Expert for various implementation of software solutions.
Required Technical and Professional Expertise
- 4 years minimum experience in a NodeJS development
- 2 years minimum experience in Typescript
- 4 years minimum experience in the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle process
- 4 years minimum experience developing APIs, Microservices and cloud native applications
- 4 years minimum experience backend development
- 2 years minimum experience with one of more database technologies, can be relational or non-relational Not Limited to (Postgres, Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, Mongo)
- Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments
- Proficient in source control (Git)
Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise
Good to have
- Experience with Containers, Docker, Kubernetes
- Experience in CICD (Jenkins or equivalent)
- experience NestJs or any other NodeJS Frameworks
- experience TypeOrm or sequelize
- Experience in cloud technologies not limited to (IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google)
- Experience in messaging technologies such as SNS or SQS
- Experience in basic DevOps strategy and implementation
Desired Skills:
- Nodejs
- API