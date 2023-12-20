Senior Developer Nodejs

Dec 20, 2023

Job Description:
NodeJS Developer Senior level, 4-10 years’ experience

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Help clients develop and maintain software solutions using IEEE standards and best practice
    Strong communication with Clients, Project Managers and Business Analysts using technical expertise, risk and objectives
  • Help maintain a growth mind set with peers
  • Work in Agile environment
  • Become a System Matters Expert for various implementation of software solutions.

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

  • 4 years minimum experience in a NodeJS development
  • 2 years minimum experience in Typescript
  • 4 years minimum experience in the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle process
  • 4 years minimum experience developing APIs, Microservices and cloud native applications
  • 4 years minimum experience backend development
  • 2 years minimum experience with one of more database technologies, can be relational or non-relational Not Limited to (Postgres, Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, Mongo)
  • Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments
  • Proficient in source control (Git)

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise
Good to have

  • Experience with Containers, Docker, Kubernetes
  • Experience in CICD (Jenkins or equivalent)
  • experience NestJs or any other NodeJS Frameworks
  • experience TypeOrm or sequelize
  • Experience in cloud technologies not limited to (IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google)
  • Experience in messaging technologies such as SNS or SQS
  • Experience in basic DevOps strategy and implementation

Desired Skills:

  • Nodejs
  • API

