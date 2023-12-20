Senior Developer Nodejs – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Description:

NodeJS Developer Senior level, 4-10 years’ experience

Roles and Responsibilities

Help clients develop and maintain software solutions using IEEE standards and best practice

Strong communication with Clients, Project Managers and Business Analysts using technical expertise, risk and objectives

Strong communication with Clients, Project Managers and Business Analysts using technical expertise, risk and objectives Help maintain a growth mind set with peers

Work in Agile environment

Become a System Matters Expert for various implementation of software solutions.

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

4 years minimum experience in a NodeJS development

2 years minimum experience in Typescript

4 years minimum experience in the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle process

4 years minimum experience developing APIs, Microservices and cloud native applications

4 years minimum experience backend development

2 years minimum experience with one of more database technologies, can be relational or non-relational Not Limited to (Postgres, Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, Mongo)

Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments

Proficient in source control (Git)

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

Good to have

Experience with Containers, Docker, Kubernetes

Experience in CICD (Jenkins or equivalent)

experience NestJs or any other NodeJS Frameworks

experience TypeOrm or sequelize

Experience in cloud technologies not limited to (IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google)

Experience in messaging technologies such as SNS or SQS

Experience in basic DevOps strategy and implementation

Desired Skills:

Nodejs

API

Learn more/Apply for this position