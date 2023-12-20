Senior Developer ReactJS

Dec 20, 2023

Job Description
ReactJS Developer Senior level, 4-10 years’ experience

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Help clients develop and maintain software solutions using IEEE standards and best practice
  • Strong communication with Clients, Project Managers and Business Analysts using technical expertise, risk and objectives
  • Help maintain a growth mind set with peers
  • Work in Kanban/Agile environment
  • Become a System Matters Expert for various implementation of software solutions.

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

  • 4 years minimum experience in a ReactJS development
  • 2 years minimum experience in Typescript
  • 4 years minimum experience in the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle process
  • 4 years minimum experience developing React Components, Micro frontend and cloud native applications
  • 4 years minimum experience frontend development
  • 2 years minimum experience with API integration and working with Swagger and Postman
  • Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments
  • Proficient in source control (Git)
  • Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

Good to have

  • Experience with Containers, Docker, Kubernetes
  • Experience in CI/CD (Jenkins or equivalent)
  • Experience NextJs or any other React Frameworks
  • Experience in cloud technologies not limited to (IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google)
  • Experience in basic DevOps strategy and implementation

Desired Skills:

  • ReactJS
  • SDLC

