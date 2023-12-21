Application Support Analyst (Internal Candidates Only) at Mintek

Dec 21, 2023

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for an Application Support Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for Application support response to technical problems and application improvements.

Description

  • Possesses specialist knowledge of operating systems, devices, applications and software
  • Providing software application support and providing technical support to teams within the organisation, and external clients when required
  • Consulting with the software development team, internal users, and clients to improve application performance
  • Establish the root causes of application errors, and escalating the serious concerns to next level of support
  • Document processes and monitoring application performance metrics
  • Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses and proposals
  • Assisting with systems integrations
  • Managing ticketed query system (Service Desk Plus) and ensuring a comprehensive database of queries and resolutions is kept up to date
  • Maintaining and updating technical documents and procedures
  • Identifying and resolving technical issues
  • Managing the coordination of application projects where required
  • Delivering regular and customised training to teams within the business
  • Preparing maintenance plans and upgrading schedules for the organisation’s systems
  • Developing reports for teams across the business
  • Identification of the training requirements of Mintek’s applications and ensuring that the required training is provided. Managing and coordinating the training-related activities.
  • Installation, upgrade, and maintenance of applications
  • Adhere to applications best practices and ICT Governance

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent
  • 3 – 5 years minimum relevant experience
  • Training required – ITIL Foundation

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE

  • Applications functional configuration and support
  • Application security
  • Troubleshoot against access problems
  • Protect against unauthorised access, modification, and destruction
  • Understanding of Information Technology Service Management (ITSM)

Request Fulfilment Incident Management Problem Management Change Management

  • Change Management

Desired Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Teamwork skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Customer service skills
  • Systems thinking skills.

