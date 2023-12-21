Application Support Analyst (Internal Candidates Only) at Mintek

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for an Application Support Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for Application support response to technical problems and application improvements.

Description

Possesses specialist knowledge of operating systems, devices, applications and software

Providing software application support and providing technical support to teams within the organisation, and external clients when required

Consulting with the software development team, internal users, and clients to improve application performance

Establish the root causes of application errors, and escalating the serious concerns to next level of support

Document processes and monitoring application performance metrics

Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses and proposals

Assisting with systems integrations

Managing ticketed query system (Service Desk Plus) and ensuring a comprehensive database of queries and resolutions is kept up to date

Maintaining and updating technical documents and procedures

Identifying and resolving technical issues

Managing the coordination of application projects where required

Delivering regular and customised training to teams within the business

Preparing maintenance plans and upgrading schedules for the organisation’s systems

Developing reports for teams across the business

Identification of the training requirements of Mintek’s applications and ensuring that the required training is provided. Managing and coordinating the training-related activities.

Installation, upgrade, and maintenance of applications

Adhere to applications best practices and ICT Governance

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent

3 – 5 years minimum relevant experience

Training required – ITIL Foundation

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE

Applications functional configuration and support

Application security

Troubleshoot against access problems

Protect against unauthorised access, modification, and destruction

Understanding of Information Technology Service Management (ITSM)

Request Fulfilment Incident Management Problem Management Change Management

Change Management

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Teamwork skills

Analytical skills

Customer service skills

Systems thinking skills.

