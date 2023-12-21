Data Manager (Project PrEP) Wits RHI

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate the data processing and management activities of the project databases, including developing and maintaining databases, developing and implementing standard operating procedures, overseeing data management and quality control, and supporting data analysis

Location:

8 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Data management and quality control

Provide technical input into data collection, data quality, and creation of databases for analysis and interpretation of data

Develop and implement data management work plans

Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs

Monitoring and evaluation of captured patient or participant data on REDcap and other databases in a timeous and accurate manner including quality control of entered data

Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Compile weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving

Participate in, and represent the data management team at, meetings as required

Provide support and training on databases

Data processing and analysis

Raise and resolve data queries with the relevant team members

Respond to data queries from project staff

Provide data support to relevant projects

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Develop and maintain research and programmatic databases.

Analyse programmatic data to influence adaptive programming and evaluate the effectiveness of programmatic interventions

Contribute to or lead publications

Capacity Development

Participate in capacity development initiatives with a focus on data management and analysis

Provide coaching and mentoring for team members on data quality assurance and data management

Support the provision of training and mentoring on data management and analysis

Ensure training and mentoring on SOPs related to data management

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Honours Degree in IT or Statistics or a Biomedical Field

Competency in Quantitative Data Analysis (using STATA, SAS, SQL, or Access)

Competency in working with REDCap

A valid driver’s license

STATA

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

MSc Degree in Implementation Science/Epidemiology/Biostatistics/relevant field

Experience with

Database design, training staff on data entry protocols, and implementation of new databases

Implementation science, managing and analyzing large datasets

Additional experience in a research environment or in public health will be an advantage

Skills

Ability to produce databases and analyze data as requested

Thorough with excellent attention to detail

Ordered and systematic

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to work to deadlines

Ability to manage a team of data capturers and field workers

Demonstrated data quality control experience and accuracy in reporting

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Demands of the job:

Travel (nationally) may be required from time to time

Overtime may be required

Communications and relationships:

Communicate effectively with management, and other team members as well as with donors

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 12 January 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Data Management

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position