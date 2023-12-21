IT Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

The objective of this role

The Business Analyst will be required to conduct the task of understanding business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements

• To support the delivery of applications, the Business Analyst will be required to

• Support the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant business stakeholder/s

• Testing of software applications and supporting the business through change management, training and monitoring.

• Monitoring the progress of systems projects

• Support the business management team with management reporting

• Support the business applications developed by the team

Measurable KPIs in this Role:

Business Analysis:

• Define and document business functions and processes.

• Consult with management and personnel to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access.

• Act as a liaison between end-users and information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

• Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

• Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications; write detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

• Identify opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes; assist in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes.

• Plan, organise and conduct business process reengineering/improvement projects and/or management reviews.

• Research and prepare statistical reports using data from systems. Consolidate information into cohesive and understandable correspondence or other written form for use in management decision-making.

Project Management:

• Project manage development projects.

Change management

• Identify process change elements.

• Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end user.

• Provide technical assistance in training, mentoring, and coaching staff.

• Monitoring for optimal success of project.

Quality Assurance:

• Participate in testing of new system functionality.

• Participate in user acceptance testing.

Monitoring and support:

• Administer IT systems.

• Monitoring and supporting applications.

Requirements:

Degree B Eng (Industrial)

Diploma in Business Analysts (advantageous)

Diploma or experience in software development (advantageous)

4+ years experience in business analysis, process analysis

Advanced excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint)

SQL experience advantageous

FMCG experience advantageous

Experience with analysis and design of business reports advantageous

Dynamics NAV / Business Central experience advantageous

Valid drivers license – Code 08

Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business process and apply it to software solutions

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving with an analytical mindset and approach

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects

Excellent analytical and planning skills

Ability to adapt to change and work in fast-paced environment with cross-functional teams

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills written and verbal

Desired Skills:

Business Systems

Business Systems Analysis

Software

Stakeholder Management

About The Employer:

Well established beverages company with a national presence in the market

