IT Desktop Support

My client is looking for a Desktop Support Engineer to join their team.
Must have completed Bachelors Degree or Diploma (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with a minimum of 10 years experience in an IT desktop and technical support role.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide level 1 technical support to end users
- Troubleshoot hardware and software problems
- Perform remote and onsite assistance for desktop issues
- Ensure optimum equipment (hardware & software) reliability and performance
- Manage software updates and patches – ensure software license compliance
- Manage user accounts and permissions
- Maintain an accurate inventory of IT assets and equipment
- Provide basic user training to staff – with user guides and hands-on assistance etc
Desired Skills:
- IT hardware & software
- Inventory Management
- Technical Support
- Troubleshooting