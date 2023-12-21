IT Desktop Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 21, 2023

My client is looking for a Desktop Support Engineer to join their team.
Must have completed Bachelors Degree or Diploma (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with a minimum of 10 years experience in an IT desktop and technical support role.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide level 1 technical support to end users
  • Troubleshoot hardware and software problems
  • Perform remote and onsite assistance for desktop issues
  • Ensure optimum equipment (hardware & software) reliability and performance
  • Manage software updates and patches – ensure software license compliance
  • Manage user accounts and permissions
  • Maintain an accurate inventory of IT assets and equipment
  • Provide basic user training to staff – with user guides and hands-on assistance etc

Desired Skills:

  • IT hardware & software
  • Inventory Management
  • Technical Support
  • Troubleshooting

