IT Desktop Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is looking for a Desktop Support Engineer to join their team.

Must have completed Bachelors Degree or Diploma (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with a minimum of 10 years experience in an IT desktop and technical support role.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide level 1 technical support to end users

Troubleshoot hardware and software problems

Perform remote and onsite assistance for desktop issues

Ensure optimum equipment (hardware & software) reliability and performance

Manage software updates and patches – ensure software license compliance

Manage user accounts and permissions

Maintain an accurate inventory of IT assets and equipment

Provide basic user training to staff – with user guides and hands-on assistance etc

Desired Skills:

IT hardware & software

Inventory Management

Technical Support

Troubleshooting

Learn more/Apply for this position