IT Server Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

The job purpose is to manage Azure Cloud, Microsoft on-premises and VMWare Server infrastructure.

The ideal candidate should have the capability and understanding of applications such as VMWare 7, Microsoft Server 2016, 2019, and 2022 and Azure cloud environments to recommend and utilize appropriate toolsets based on business requirements.

Responsibilities

The Server Administrator will be responsible for the design, provision, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.

Install new/rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, storage.

Designing and supporting systems that provide easy and natural end-user access.

Perform daily backup operations, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to the appropriate media.

Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving production problems, and providing timely follow-up on reported problems and incidents.

Repair and recover from hardware or software failures.

Coordinate and communicate with impacted constituencies.

Resolving customer issues including complex technical scenarios.

Establish performance standards and proactively monitors performance.

Creating and maintaining system documentation.

Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent information processing operations and to safeguard information resources.

Working with existing systems to track and manage requests and issues.

Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Security, OS Internal concepts, IIS

Administration experience.

Experience with VMWare configuration and administration.

Experience with Unified Messaging (MS Exchange 2019 and Exchange Online)

Familiarity with networking tools (ping, tracert, tracemon, NetMon, wire shark, etc.).

Experience with scripting tools such as XML and PowerShell.

Experience working with and maintaining MS SQL Server, including performance tuning.

Server clustering experience.

Experience with data reconciliation and migration between data environments (e.g.

dev, test, staging, prod, etc).

Experience with Virtualized storage including vendors like Dell, HP, Pure and Microsoft. ISCSI and Fiber channel SAN – storage experience.

Experience with Azure cloud and Office 365. Deployments of Azure resources, policies and security.

Requirements

National Diploma in Information Technology

5 years’ experience as a server administrator

6 years’ experience in an IT environment

MCSE 2016

Exchange 2016 or 2019

Sharepoint 2016 or 2019

Azure Administrator

ITIL V3 Foundation

Driver’s licence and own reliable transport essential

Key Competencies:

After Hours Availability

Ability to troubleshoot and provide recommendations for resolving technical issues.

Overtime and standby will be required on occasion.

Hands-on’ approach and a willingness to learn is a must.

Commitment to future job-relevant certifications essential.

Strong interpersonal skills – comfortable interfacing with all levels of company

Desired Skills:

Vmware

MSCE

SharePoint

Azure Administrator

Azure Cloud

Sql Server

Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

