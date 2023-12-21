IT Support Analyst

SUMMARY:
The main purpose of the Support Analyst is to support and monitor the day-to-day performance of applications in the Operations Applications suite. Support includes analyzing integration flows, enhancements and responding to production issues and outages related to the application in a timely
manner. The successful candidate should have the drive and ability to take the support item and run with it. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes and think outside of the box. The ability to track and trace issues through various systems is required.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Relevant qualification or related experience advantageous
- General knowledge of software development lifecycle advantageous
- An understanding of/the ability to read and debug code advantageous
- An understanding of different message formats advantageous
EXPERIENCE:
- Excellent written skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Technical writing skills
- Exceptional customer service focus
- Team player
- Extensive experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
- Able to work under pressure, showing ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high pressure environment
- Highly self-motivated and directed
- Detail oriented
- Focus on solution, proven analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Support and maintain applications within the scope of the position
- Comply with standard processes and procedures
- Diagnose and analyse problems in a timely and professional manner
- Execute tasks assigned by team leader or via service requests assigned to team
- Monitor all production application components to ensure high availability and meet or exceed client expectation
- Contact development teams to assist in incident resolution in relation to system alerts
- Maintaining relationships with key strategic partners and customers
- Identify opportunities for process, systems and application improvements in a dynamic environment architected to solve problems and improve processes
- High degree of initiative, mature judgment, and discretion
- Good communication and organizational skills
- Excellent attention to detail and admin skills
- Excellent data capturing skills
- Ability to conduct and direct research into IT issues and products as required
- Ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language
- Ability to perform general mathematical calculations for the purpose of creating business cases, budgets, and so on
- Ability to follow processes and procedures as per the Support manual
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT Support
About The Employer:
Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Support Analyst to join their dynamic team!