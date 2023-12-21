IT Support Analyst

SUMMARY:

The main purpose of the Support Analyst is to support and monitor the day-to-day performance of applications in the Operations Applications suite. Support includes analyzing integration flows, enhancements and responding to production issues and outages related to the application in a timely

manner. The successful candidate should have the drive and ability to take the support item and run with it. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes and think outside of the box. The ability to track and trace issues through various systems is required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Relevant qualification or related experience advantageous

General knowledge of software development lifecycle advantageous

An understanding of/the ability to read and debug code advantageous

An understanding of different message formats advantageous

EXPERIENCE:

Excellent written skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Technical writing skills

Exceptional customer service focus

Team player

Extensive experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Able to work under pressure, showing ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high pressure environment

Highly self-motivated and directed

Detail oriented

Focus on solution, proven analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Support and maintain applications within the scope of the position

Comply with standard processes and procedures

Diagnose and analyse problems in a timely and professional manner

Execute tasks assigned by team leader or via service requests assigned to team

Monitor all production application components to ensure high availability and meet or exceed client expectation

Contact development teams to assist in incident resolution in relation to system alerts

Maintaining relationships with key strategic partners and customers

Identify opportunities for process, systems and application improvements in a dynamic environment architected to solve problems and improve processes

High degree of initiative, mature judgment, and discretion

Good communication and organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail and admin skills

Excellent data capturing skills

Ability to conduct and direct research into IT issues and products as required

Ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language

Ability to perform general mathematical calculations for the purpose of creating business cases, budgets, and so on

Ability to follow processes and procedures as per the Support manual

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Information Technology (IT)

IT Support

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Support Analyst to join their dynamic team!

