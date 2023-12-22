Application Senior Developer at Accenture

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:
Design and Develop
- Work with team members to gather and interpret user/system requirements into design specifications
- Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements and technical programming standards
- Develop system specifications and interfaces for complex components
- Implement and set security and data direction for the coding work
- Lead code and quality management reviews
- Architect the development strategy for applications and components
- Ensure smooth communication from/ to the technical architect
Implement and/or maintain
- Create operational documentation for the application
- Provide primary support for installation of application releases into production
- Maintain applications according to SLAs or other business requirements
- Conduct project risks and issues management (status reporting, issue reporting, ETC/budget reporting) for assigned scope of work
Test
- Partner with the testing team to ensure applications/components are fully functional
- Fix any defects or performance problems discovered in testing
Work across the Service Delivery Lifecycle
- Work across the Service Delivery Lifecycle on engineering solutions for new system rollouts, major/minor enhancements, and/or ongoing maintenance of existing applications
- Analyze, design, build, and/or test new components or enhancements to existing modules
- Manages small to medium teams and/or work efforts
- Requires analysis and solving of moderately complex problems. May create new solutions, leveraging and, where needed, adapting existing methods and procedures
- Requires understanding of the strategic direction set by management as it relates to team goals.
- Provide technical expertise and guidance to production support staff.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Working knowledge of [URL Removed] C#.NET, VB.NET, WCF (Web services), XML, SOA (Service Oriented Architecture), JavaScript, JQuery, SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Team Foundation Server (TFS) or Azure DevOps.
- Application Lifecycle Management skills.
- Team Leadership skills.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Innovative, dedicated and committed to achieving results.
- Self-motivated and able to adapt quickly.
- Knowledge of Agile principles and values will be advantageous.
- Willing to skill in Natural Adabas for integration between legacy mainframe back-end and modern web front-end
Qualifications
- Must have Information Technology related degree/diploma (3 years tertiary qualification).
- Must have 6 – 10 years working experience in Microsoft .NET framework.