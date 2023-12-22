Business Analyst OLP

Are you a business analyst with 5+ years’ experience? We have got an exciting opportunity just for you!
We seek an individual with Online Analytical Processing Knowledge and experience in working in the payments domain for at least 2 years
For this position, a Business Analyst will be required to translate the business requirements to functional and non-functional requirements for the development team.
Here is a more detailed outline of the Job Duties:
- Develop, Implement and manage analysis methodology (templates, processes, standards) for Payment Systems
- Provide leadership and support to other Business Analysts and team members
- Participate in Post Implementation Review sessions
- Presales Analysis/ Product Support
- Business Requirement Analysis
- Development
- Internal & User Acceptance Testing
- Transition to Support
Required Education and Experience
- Tertiary Diploma (Commerce)
- 5 years BA experience (including 2 years Payments domain experience)
- Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB)
Does the above spark your interest? Apply for the role at your earliest convenience
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- payments domain
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years