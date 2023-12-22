Data Analyst (SAP)

We are seeking an experienced Data Analyst in the SAP field to join one of the largest retain giants in South Africa. You will be responsible for interpreting data and turning it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions. You will be required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end user accurately, timeously and in an understandable format.

This is a permanent role with a hybrid work model, based in Sandton

Key Skills

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations

Understanding of business models and metrics

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of retail industry data models

Knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Execute on the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy and processes

Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements

Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user

Manage customer centricity within area of responsibility.

Team human resources management.

SAS

Essential Requirements and Qualifications:

3 year related degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics etc)

Post graduate qualification (advantageous)

3-7 years’ experience in Data Analytics

A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python

Experience using Tableau

