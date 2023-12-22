Solutions Implementation Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Our client, leaders in the fight against financial crime, has a great permanent opportunity for a Solutions Implementation Engineer

We are seeking a candidate that will be:

Responsible for leading and managing complex customer facing projects and programs to assure a high quality and timely delivery of products and services with specific focus on customer satisfaction and the development of long-term client relationships.

Responsible for the commercial success of engagements and ensuring that revenue and margins are maintained throughout the delivery and demonstrate commercial urgency in identifying and pursuing opportunities for Extension Services and Value-Added Services.

This role demands timely and effective communications with internal stakeholders and at a senior level with customers across programs. Working closely with customers, managing their expectations, and ensuring that projects are successfully managed to complete within budget and time scales and are perceived as successful by clients leading to positive CSATs. Excellent stakeholder management skills with the gravitas to build long term relationships to develop revenue streams and continued success for clients.

Main Responsibilities and Deliverables:

Lead and manage multiple customers facing software delivery engagements working with Project Managers through initiation to closure to ensure that effective governance is consistent with best of breed practices.

Working with customers of different sizes and utilizing cross-functional teams in multiple locations throughout EMEA to ensure delivery success.

Provide effective, accurate and timely communications to all senior stakeholders and to schedule and attend all senior stakeholder meeting including Steering Committees to act as clear point of with client sponsors and senior management to improve CSAT returns.

Ensure that Risk Management is employed across all projects and programs to identify and mitigate risks with actively involving clients to ensure there is a clear solution focus that assures the project delivery. Where necessary notify of any potential escalation in good time along with proposed countermeasures

To ensure that scope is monitored and controlled by the Project Managers on projects and that any diversion is proactively addressed through re- planning and change control where necessary to safeguard program baselines.

Ensure that revenue forecasts, budgets and invoices are accurate and tracked regularly to ensure that projects have a strong commercial focus.

Measure the quality and efficiency of each delivery. Proactively provide feedback on lessons learned and contribute to the development, maintenance, and enhancement of all project management resources, processes and tools used within the Services team.

Requirements:

Degree educated with 3-5 years + experience of managing IT/software projects using established program management disciplines and methodologies.

Must have experience of customer facing program/senior project management with focus on stakeholder management, reporting and team management.

Experience of managing multiple concurrent IT/software projects of varied complexity utilizing cross-functional teams in multiple locations.

Previous experience of customer management – crisis management, over-commitment management, prerequisites/delays tracking/ project report and action items tracking.

Presentation skills – able to prepare and present in a project in a comprehensive way (status, open issues, risks, delay, defects reporting) to project team and management.

Ability to drive the customer through the challenges and delay without escalations.

Ability to build good relationships with the customer, understand their business needs and priority.

Experience of managing projects in a global matrix organization is essential.

Experience of managing IT software implementation and integration projects

PMP certification is important but should be able to adapt to detailed processes and methodologies.

Technical, IT or telephony background is an advantage, but experience of managing complex IT/software projects is more important.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal.

Works well under pressure and can provide concise communication from team to board level.

Must speak and write excellent English – other European languages would be an advantage.

Basic experience with several of the following:

Prog. Language: SQL, Java, JS, API

Web Technologies: HTML, CSS, XML, XSL, Servlets, Web Services

Operating Systems: Windows, Linux OS

Application Servers and Servlet Containers: WebSphere, Tomcat, Weblogic etc.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Java

JS

API

