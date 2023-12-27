IT Technician at Village N Life – Western Cape Camps Bay

Village N Life is a leading Tourism and Hospitality company based in the beautiful Camps Bay.
Our Group Services office in Camps Bay seeks an IT Technician to join our busy team.
To succeed in this role you will need:
- Matric
- Microsoft Certification or similar
- Qualification in IT or computer systems, preferred but not essential
- Minimum of 3 years experience
- MS Server and Desktop systems
- MS Office, MS QXL, Hosted Microsoft Exchange and Mimecast
- VMWare and Citrix
- Sage VIP, Pastel Partner and Evolution
- Sophos Firewalls and Antivirus
- Cloud Based back-up facility
Duties and responsibilities:
- Assisting staff in setting up their computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)
- Assisting staff in setting up IT systems and connecting them to the correct servers
- Ensuring all staff have cyber protections with virus protection software
- Ensuring IT systems are regularly updated
- Setting up and maintaining Micros system
- Managing all staff emails and monitor for possible hacking threats
- Ensuring that guest Wifi is working optimally
- Assisting in connecting room TV’s to the internet server
- Connecting computers to printers/scanners
- Ensuring card machines are functional to receive payment
- Ensuring hotel room access cards can be programmed
- Performing troubleshoots in the event when internet connection is lost
- Ensuring no pirated copies of computer programs are used
- Writes or customizes computer software to accomplish the work.
- Ensuring all security cameras are functional and that footage is stored securely
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule
- Repairing or replacing damaged hardware
- Conducting daily backup operations.
- Provide technical support
- Managing IT equipment in conference rooms
- Ensuring all speakers, mouses, pointers, keyboards and remotes are connected correctly to computers
- Maintaining IT accessories and ensuring that they are fully charged or batteries are replaced
Due to the large volumes of applications received, please note that only candidates that meet the minimum criteria will be contacted.
If you have not heard back from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- MS server
- PC installation
- Desktop Computers
- Remote support
- Remote Desktop
- Computer Hardware
- PC maintenance
- Computer troubleshooting
- Spiceworks
- A+ Certified
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma