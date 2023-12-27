IT Technician at Village N Life – Western Cape Camps Bay

Village N Life is a leading Tourism and Hospitality company based in the beautiful Camps Bay.

Our Group Services office in Camps Bay seeks an IT Technician to join our busy team.

To succeed in this role you will need:

Matric

Microsoft Certification or similar

Qualification in IT or computer systems, preferred but not essential

Minimum of 3 years experience

MS Server and Desktop systems

MS Office, MS QXL, Hosted Microsoft Exchange and Mimecast

VMWare and Citrix

Sage VIP, Pastel Partner and Evolution

Sophos Firewalls and Antivirus

Cloud Based back-up facility

Duties and responsibilities:

Assisting staff in setting up their computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)

Assisting staff in setting up IT systems and connecting them to the correct servers

Ensuring all staff have cyber protections with virus protection software

Ensuring IT systems are regularly updated

Setting up and maintaining Micros system

Managing all staff emails and monitor for possible hacking threats

Ensuring that guest Wifi is working optimally

Assisting in connecting room TV’s to the internet server

Connecting computers to printers/scanners

Ensuring card machines are functional to receive payment

Ensuring hotel room access cards can be programmed

Performing troubleshoots in the event when internet connection is lost

Ensuring no pirated copies of computer programs are used

Writes or customizes computer software to accomplish the work.

Ensuring all security cameras are functional and that footage is stored securely

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule

Repairing or replacing damaged hardware

Conducting daily backup operations.

Provide technical support

Managing IT equipment in conference rooms

Ensuring all speakers, mouses, pointers, keyboards and remotes are connected correctly to computers

Maintaining IT accessories and ensuring that they are fully charged or batteries are replaced

Desired Skills:

MS server

PC installation

Desktop Computers

Remote support

Remote Desktop

Computer Hardware

PC maintenance

Computer troubleshooting

Spiceworks

A+ Certified

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

