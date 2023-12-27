Termination notice sent to VMware partners

VMware partners around the world have received notice that their existing partner contracts will be terminated from 4 Febuary 2024.

Selected partners will attain partner status under the new VMware by Broadcom umbrella.

In the absence of more information, rumour is running through the industry, with some reports indicating that partners writing less than $500 000 in annual VMware revenue might not make the cut.

An email sent to partners on 22 December explains that Broadcom is terminating all partner agreements with VMware resellers and service providers, following its acquisition of the virtualisation provider in November.

From 5 February, an invitation-only Broadcom Advantage Partner Program will come into effect.

The mail urged partners to ensure their contact details are correct on the VMware Partner Portal, so they can be contacted if they are selected to participate in the new program.

Promoting the new partner programme, the Broadcom email touts more opportunities for bundling and better profitability for partners.

Partner forums are abuzz with speculation as resellers ponder their future and look to alternative solutions for their VMware customers if they are not successful in migrating to the Broadcom partner programme.