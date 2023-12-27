Video-based learning could transform education

Fuelled by digital technology and connectivity, video-based learning has emerged as a transformative force reshaping education and training to transcend the boundaries of traditional learning methods and offering a host of advantages for individuals and organisations alike.

By Tebogo Moleta, MD and founder at Think Tank

Video-based learning not only enhances learning outcomes but also captivates and engages learners like never before. Unlike static graphics, text, or audio, videos possess the power to etch knowledge into the minds of an attentive audience, creating a lasting impression.

This ‘stickiness’ of learning sets it apart, making well-crafted video content more consumable and surpassing the appeal of conventional slides and diagrams.

Breaking down traditional barriers

One of the most significant challenges in traditional learning methods is convenience, or the lack thereof.

Individuals living in remote locations often find themselves at a disadvantage, lacking access to relevant information available to their urban counterparts. The need to relocate to educational hubs, predominantly located in metropolitan areas, poses a major hurdle.

This transition, especially after completing high school, involves a shift in learning environments and a geographic and lifestyle change. Furthermore, traditional learning assumes limited access to internet connectivity and devices, anchoring education to physical locations.

Democratising learning through video-based education

Video-based learning has shown that it is more than just a trend – it is a paradigm shift with the potential to democratise learning.

Video-based learning offers a solution to the challenges of traditional education, providing on-demand knowledge acquisition. This means that learners are no longer bound by limitations of time and place; they are free to chart their own learning journey at their own pace.

This convenience factor is further amplified by the ability to engage in microlearning, which fosters a more profound and meaningful educational experience that makes it easier to consume learning materials to progress and develop new skills.

The role of technology in educational transformation

Technology plays a central role in revitalising methods of education and training that are becoming increasingly stale.

The ease of learning from any location at any time eliminates the need for physical relocation, addressing a significant barrier in traditional education. The assumption that widespread access to the internet and mobile devices is lacking has shaped traditional curricula.

However, the current technological landscape provides the opportunity to learn flexibly, accommodating individual preferences and lifestyles.

Differences between video-based learning and traditional methods

Video-based learning stands out by leveraging the power of visuals and audio to engage multiple senses simultaneously.

The saying “show me once, and I’ll remember; show me twice, and I’ll understand,” encapsulates the essence of video-based learning by going beyond static text and images to an all-encompassing experience that is more effective in delivering training content that hits its target.

On-demand learning and microlearning

The key benefit of on-demand learning in a video-based context lies in its flexibility.

Pre-recorded sessions allow learners to access content in their own time, allowing them to watch and re-watch as many times as is necessary to understand the concepts or skills being taught.

Text-based learning or in-person lectures make it challenging for an individual to learn at their own pace.

This flexibility further addresses the diminishing attention spans of modern learners, who are accustomed to consuming bite-sized content on various platforms.

Microlearning, with its short and focused video nuggets, adds to the meaningful educational experience by providing immediate gratification and a sense of accomplishment.

An hour-long lecture can be daunting to consume, but a short video snippet that is quickly consumed, resulting in the individual learning something new provides a sense of gratification.

Affordability and the modern educational landscape

The affordability of video-based learning is an educational game-changer and has the potential to completely level the playing field.

Once content is developed and published on an appropriate learning platform, it remains accessible online indefinitely, eliminating the need for recurrent investments of time or money.

The economies of scale associated with online platforms further contribute to cost-effectiveness and such affordability not only benefits individuals seeking education but also opens up opportunities for educational institutions to explore innovative partnerships and reach a broader audience with their content than the students on their physical campuses.

Choosing the right video-based e-learning platform

When selecting an online video-based e-learning platform, it is important to prioritise reliability, impactful content, organisational structure, and adequate support. The platform’s ability to provide ongoing assistance, both in terms of content development and technical support, ensures a valuable investment.

Such platforms offer subject matter experts the ability to monetise their knowledge in a sustainable manner that can easily become a passive income stream and gives companies the ability to streamline their internal training to make skills development more cost-effective.

Video-based learning is clearly more than a fleeting trend; it is a transformative force reshaping the future of education and training. Its potential to democratise learning, boost engagement, and offer convenient, meaningful learning experiences makes it an invaluable tool in the modern educational landscape – all at an affordable cost.

As we head deeper into the digital age, embracing video-based learning is not just an option; it is a paradigm shift that holds the key to unlocking the full potential of education and training for individuals and organisations alike.