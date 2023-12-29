Developer – Python at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client has built a stellar 20-year reputation, known for quality, meeting deadlines, and ethical practices. They value adaptability over technology proficiency, staying current with tech trends. With a low staff turnover and a culture focused on enduring relationships, they offer flexibility, remote work options, and industry-leading bonuses. Specialising in data-centric projects, they leverage top technology for tailored business intelligence solutions.

Role Responsibilities:

Engage in the complete application lifecycle, with a focus on coding and debugging.

Develop functional web applications by writing clean code.

Troubleshoot and debug applications as needed.

Optimise performance through UI testing.

Implement advanced technologies to enhance legacy applications.

Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Address technical and design requirements.

Provide training and support to internal teams.

Create reusable code and libraries for future use.

Work closely with developers, designers, and system administrators to identify new features.

Stay updated on emerging technologies.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary degree (Preference in Computer Science or relevant field).

In-depth understanding of the complete web development process, encompassing design, development, and deployment.

Practical experience with programming languages like Python, PHP, or Perl.

Proficiency in Bash, GNU file processing utilities, and various editors.

Working knowledge of CMS frameworks.

Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g., HTML, JavaScript, and CSS).

Familiarity with SCM tools such as Git or Subversion.

Sound understanding of software design and programming principles.

Strong analytical and time management skills.

Teamwork skills with a problem-solving mindset.

Experience with Odoo would be advantageous.

Job ID:

J104388

Desired Skills:

